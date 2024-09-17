The Radio DJ announced the news on Instagram, revealing that he has Stage 1 Laryngeal Cancer.

Posting on Instagram, Jamie said: “As you know – I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal chords. The biopsy has identified this as Stage 1 Laryngeal Cancer.

“So…I have cancer…but cancer doesn’t have me! The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.

“Until then, I’ve been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda. Huge thanks to them and all the Global Family who have been unbelievably supportive.

“Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next, I’ll have a great story to tell.”

Theakston's Heart radio co-host Amanda Holden posted a photograph of the pair together on Instagram.

She wrote: "Our wonderful @jamie.theakston has been diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer. His prognosis is very good and he has an incredible team around him. Jamie. We love and miss you and look forward to seeing you very soon. With @sophietheakstonjewellery, your gorgeous boys, Us and the entire nation with you.. YOU WILL GET THROUGH THIS."

He also received well wishes from Carol Vorderman, who wrote: “Sending best Jamie! Thank goodness your listeners spotted the change in your voice, all found early and you’ll be back keeping everyone happy very soon.”

Ashley Roberts added: “Sending all my love buddy.”

While Ian Wright said: “Get well Jamie x.”