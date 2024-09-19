The event is aimed to raise further awareness concerning illegal spiking.

Students are getting ready to start the new year at a number of South Wales universities, including Cardiff, Swansea and the University of South Wales in Newport.

Police Officers (Image: NQ) According to South Wales Police, spiking is giving someone alcohol or drugs without them knowing or agreeing.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Spiking can happen to anyone anywhere – no matter their age, gender, sexuality or ethnicity. It can be carried out by strangers or by people you know."

Data provided by the NPCC (National Police and Crime Commissioners) showed that in England and Wales alone between September 2021 and September 2022, nearly 5,000 cases of needle and drink spiking incidents were reported.

The NPCC have said that in a bid to keep students safe this Fresher’s week police activity has been further boosted with funding from the Home Office as part of a dedicated ‘week of action’ to target spiking offences.

The first operation took place in March this year, when officers across England and Wales visited over 2000 licensed venues to ensure that staff were aware of the symptoms of spiking and how to respond to an incident, with the appropriate safety measures in place to protect customers.

Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, said: “I know from talking to victims of spiking how utterly terrifying it can be.”

“Police forces have increased action against spiking with uniformed and covert operations in bars and clubs, working alongside venues to prevent and investigate spiking.”

“Spiking is a complex and challenging offence to investigate. Drugs pass through the system quickly and there is often limited evidence to identify offenders, which means it’s not easy to get these cases to court.

“Don’t let the fact that you might have knowingly taken illegal drugs, stop you from reporting. It’s really important that if you do think you have been spiked, and you have taken drugs, that you let the officer know so that they have the full picture.”

To report a spiking incident individuals should contact 999 or visit their local police station.