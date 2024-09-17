Save the Rave was a two-day festival held at Chepstow Racecourse and ran by the Jaly Group, on Saturday September 7 and Sunday September 8.

Several people say they were recruited to work at the festival by a man advertising for bar staff on Facebook groups.

At the end of the final day of the festival on September 8, staff allege they were told there was no cash on the premises for them to have and so they were not being paid.

Seven out of the 10 agency staff stayed behind and refused to leave without payment.

At around midnight, two and a half hours after their shifts had ended, they managed to get paid by head of security via bank transfer.

The three left without payment include two friends, Vicky Alford, 25, and Clea Middleton, 25, who commuted from Bristol to work at the event.

“Not only did we not get paid, we also did not get a break in the entire 11-hour shift that we worked on Saturday, September 7,” said Vicky.

“We gave our bank details to a Jaly Group employee, who promised we would receive the money, without anything being deducted for the breaks we did not have, by Sunday or Monday, September 8 and 9.”

As Clea is a mother, she could not hang around afterwards, and because of this both have still not been paid the amount they were promised.

Another woman called Maisy has told the Argus that she is in the same position.

A manager at Chepstow Racecourse said that they have been in correspondence with the Jaly Group who have told them everyone was paid by September 12. The victims have told the Argus that they have still not been paid the full amount they were owed.

“We have received just half of what we were owed by the company,” said Vicky.

“It feels like we have been scammed into working for free and other people need to know about this to stop it from happening to them.”

“We were promised £12 per hour and worked for 11 hours with no breaks.”

This means both girls were under the impression they would be receiving £132 from Jaly Group, instead they have been paid £66 for the shift, meaning their hourly pay was £6 - £5.44 less than minimum wage.

A spokesperson for the racecourse said: "The Save the Rave event was independently operated by Jaly Group, who had hired the Racecourse premises.

“Chepstow Racecourse was not involved in any element of the operation of this event, including staffing.

“Any such third parties are required to offer proof of public and employers’ liability ahead of a site rental, which were provided on this occasion."

Jaly Group has not responded to a right of reply.