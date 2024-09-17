In a social media post, Newport City Council said: “The Splash 'Port is currently closed due to a technical issue, updates will be given when available.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. The play area remains open.”

What is the Splash ‘Port?





The water play zone at Tredegar Park has 26 different water sprinkler features and a massive water tipping bucket.

What are its normal opening times?





The Splash Port is usually open from 10am till 5pm every day throughout the week.

Where is the Splash ‘Port?





It is in Tredegar Park in Newport, a 14-minute drive from Newport train station.

The location of the Splash 'Port in Tredegar Park, Newport (Image: Google)