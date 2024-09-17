Originally produced between 2002 and 2005 starring characters such as Miss Hoolie, PC Plum and Josie Jump, the pastel-hued, fictional town of Balamory nestled around a charming harbour is set to return to screens, BBC Children’s and Education has announced.

Commissioned for two new series on CBeebies, families will be able to enjoy the home-grown storytelling about the much-loved nursery school, Balamory, from 2026.

It will once again be filmed in Scotland, either in the original location of Tobermory in Mull or another Scottish location such as Rothesay.

‘balamory’ premiered on cbeebies 22 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/x1nEbykN9a — Stacey Slater (broden) (@urfavoomf_) September 1, 2024

Balamory will receive a revamp and is said to be a “nostalgic hit” with parents who grew up watching the show themselves, as well as with their little ones.

It’s thought the two new series will be inspired by the original family favourite, with stories centred around a nursery school and their teacher.

Kate Morton, head of commissioning 0-6 for BBC Children’s and Education says: “A whole new generation will discover and enjoy Balamory as we bring families together with this new update for CBeebies.

“It will be a real treat for parents who grew up with the show to now introduce their little ones to the brightly coloured world getting to know a host of old and new characters together.”

Further information and cast details for Balamory will be announced in due course.

Over on Twitter/X, many fans of Balamory have been reacting to the exciting news about the programme being rebooted.

One person shared: “My kids loved this when they were little. So did I. Brilliant that it’s back.”

Another said: “Fantastic news .. my son loved it ! We still sing the song now and he’s 26 lol even went to Tobermory to see it in real life .. great for children.”