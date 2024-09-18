“Another location removed from my Highlights of Newport tour. Caerleon has to be taken off,” said Kevin Heath, the tour guide for Discover Newport.

“We spent 40 minutes stuck in traffic in Caerleon yesterday looking for a parking space, we went around the village twice and there was nowhere to park.

“There is no point in it being in the tour if you can’t stop anywhere to get out and look at the Roman ruins.

“I am not sure someone will be happy to pay £50 an hour for a tour if all they see is the back of a van and not able to get out anywhere to look at the sites.”

Many acknowledge that the traffic issues in the village are created by a combination of the one-way system and the parents picking up their children from the schools at certain hours.

There are three schools in Caerleon and two are located around the one way system. These are Charles Williams Church In Wales Primary School and Caerleon Comprehensive School.

“Parents will literally park anywhere, there is no care about the double yellow lines or even the curbs,” said Kevin.

“I am an Uber driver as well and if I see a job come up in Caerleon I avoid it at all costs, even on weekends.

“It was just last Sunday that I was stuck in traffic, and you couldn’t blame that on school pick-ups.”

According to locals, so long as you avoid 8.30am to 9.15am and 3pm to 4pm on weekdays then there should be no traffic at all.

Not everyone agrees that the one-way system traffic should push people away from the village.

Caerleon is a village in Newport displaying rich history from the roman times, with visitors able to visit remains such as the barracks and an amphitheatre.

The village was home to a Roman legionary fortress and settlement, Isca Augusta, one of just three permanent fortresses in Britain.

The Romans called the site Isca after the River Usk.

“It would be such a shame to miss the amphitheatre, barracks, museum and Roman baths,” said Sian Dinning.

“I don’t think you can miss Caerleon out of a tour of Newport with all its history. It’s probably one of the top things I would personally want to see as a visitor,” said Angharad Guest.