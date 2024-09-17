Leah Webb, 30, of Talywain, a dedicated care manager has been nominated for a major award in the care sectors 'Oscars'.

Last year, Leah and her partner were told their daughter Ayla, only one years old at the time, was suffering from MPS1 Hurler Syndrome.

The illness means a vital enzyme is missing which controls the breakdown of sugar and leads to problems in different areas of the body.

Leah had to put her life on hold for months while Ayla underwent a transplant operation to combat the illness but throughout this traumatic period she continued to do her job.

“It was an awful time, and we were told that her condition required a stem-cell transplant to correct it,” said Leah.

Her daughter had to have chemotherapy before the operation at Birmingham Women and Children’s Hospital and had to isolate after, so she didn’t catch anything.

“I’m glad to say she’s now home and doing very well and luckily this happened to her at a very young age which means she has no memory of what she has been through.

"Because I love my job so much it helped me cope with a very stressful and worrying period. For eight weeks I had to concentrate on Ayla.

“I was hardly ever able to go into the office, but I continued to carry out my role remotely. This gave me a focus at a very difficult period of my life and, frankly, kept me sane,” she said.

It was during this time that Leah was responsible for implementing a new recording system at Expanding Horizons which she says has shown ‘massive’ improvements.

Her hard work and dedication are the reason she has been nominated in the 2024 Wales Care Awards, known as the 'Oscars' of social care.

Leah is shortlisted in the Commitment to Training and Development category sponsored by City and Guilds and WJEC Consortium.

“I am overwhelmed but looking forward very much to the ceremony in Cardiff,” she added.

Director of Expanding Horizons, Ellis Jenkins, who recognised Leah’s potential during her initial interview, said:

“She has made a significant contribution to the improvements in quality by developing the skills and knowledge of her colleagues in-house.

“She understands the importance of ongoing training and development to improve service delivery and enhance the overall quality of care.”

Mario Kreft MBE, the chair of Care Forum Wales, said: “The care sector is full of wonderful people because it’s not just a job it’s a vocation – these are the people who really do have the X Factor”

The awards sponsored by Ontex Healthcare and hosted by radio and TV presenter Jason Mohammad, will take place on Friday October 18 at Holland House Hotel in Cardiff.

