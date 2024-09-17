The festival, celebrating its 26th anniversary, will run from Saturday to Sunday (September 20 and 22) in 2024 with plenty for the whole family to see, do and taste.

From chef demonstrations and cooking workshops to food/drinks stalls and family activities, the Abergavenny Food Festival has it all.

Big name stars attending Abergavenny Food Festival 2024

Some of the big name stars set to attend the 2024 edition of the Abergavenny Food Festival (and when to see them) are:

Heston Blumenthal (world renowned celebrity chef and TV personality) - Saturday

Kimberley Wilson (Great British Bake Off runner-up in 2013) - Saturday and Sunday

Matt Tebbutt (Saturday Kitchen) - Saturday and Sunday

Kate Humble (TV presenter and author) - Sunday

James Nathan (MasterChef winner in 2008) - Sunday

Tom Parker Bowles (Food writer/critic and Queen Camilla's son) - Sunday

Jay Rayner (Food critic and journalist) - Saturday

Sam Evans and Shauna Guinn (Hangfire BBQ) - Saturday and Sunday

Amelia Christie-Miller (Founder of Bold Bean Co) - Saturday and Sunday

Martha Kearney (BBC Radio 4 presenter) - Saturday

Anna Jones (Sunday Time #1 bestselling author) - Saturday

Kate Humble, Jay Rayner and Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles will be among the special guests attending the Abergavenny Food Festival in 2024. (Image: PA) A host of special guests including Michelin star chefs, top cookbook authors and foodies will also be in attendance.

For the full list of events and special guests, visit the Abergavenny Food Festival website.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Abergavenny Food Festival 2024 times and tickets

The Abergavenny Food Festival 2024 will run over two days - Saturday and Sunday (September 20 and 22).

The festival will be open from 9.30am until 6pm on Saturday and 9.30am until 5pm on Sunday.

To buy tickets to the event visit the Abergavenny Food Festival website (a link to which can be found above).