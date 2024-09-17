The Abergavenny Food Festival is back again in 2024 and this year's event is set to host some big name stars including the likes of celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal and Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt.
The festival, celebrating its 26th anniversary, will run from Saturday to Sunday (September 20 and 22) in 2024 with plenty for the whole family to see, do and taste.
From chef demonstrations and cooking workshops to food/drinks stalls and family activities, the Abergavenny Food Festival has it all.
Big name stars attending Abergavenny Food Festival 2024
Some of the big name stars set to attend the 2024 edition of the Abergavenny Food Festival (and when to see them) are:
- Heston Blumenthal (world renowned celebrity chef and TV personality) - Saturday
- Kimberley Wilson (Great British Bake Off runner-up in 2013) - Saturday and Sunday
- Matt Tebbutt (Saturday Kitchen) - Saturday and Sunday
- Kate Humble (TV presenter and author) - Sunday
- James Nathan (MasterChef winner in 2008) - Sunday
- Tom Parker Bowles (Food writer/critic and Queen Camilla's son) - Sunday
- Jay Rayner (Food critic and journalist) - Saturday
- Sam Evans and Shauna Guinn (Hangfire BBQ) - Saturday and Sunday
- Amelia Christie-Miller (Founder of Bold Bean Co) - Saturday and Sunday
- Martha Kearney (BBC Radio 4 presenter) - Saturday
- Anna Jones (Sunday Time #1 bestselling author) - Saturday
A host of special guests including Michelin star chefs, top cookbook authors and foodies will also be in attendance.
For the full list of events and special guests, visit the Abergavenny Food Festival website.
Abergavenny Food Festival 2024 times and tickets
The Abergavenny Food Festival 2024 will run over two days - Saturday and Sunday (September 20 and 22).
The festival will be open from 9.30am until 6pm on Saturday and 9.30am until 5pm on Sunday.
To buy tickets to the event visit the Abergavenny Food Festival website (a link to which can be found above).
