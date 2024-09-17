Calum Cavaciuti, 29, and Susan Westacott, 41, both swung the weapon above their heads at the address in the Cwmtillery area of Abertillery.

Cavaciuti hit Aaron Langley “full force” with the crowbar to the head and body during the violence that erupted on the night of Friday, May 3.

The victim suffered injuries in the hallway at the flats but “no hospital treatment was sought”, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Events were triggered “by some earlier incident” involving Westacott, Mr Langley and another man called Gary Rose.

Alice Sykes, prosecuting, told the court: “Mr Cavaciuti had consumed a large amount of alcohol and Miss Westacott said that they had taken cocaine.”

She played a video capturing the incident.

Cavaciuti, of no fixed abode, Abertillery and Westacott, of King Street, Nantyglo both pleaded guilty to affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Miss Sykes said that Cavaciuti has 28 previous convictions for 52 offences.

They include robbery in 2017, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2020 and assaulting an emergency worker in 2021.

Westacott has two previous convictions for two offences of perverting the course of justice and public disorder.

Gareth Williams representing Cavaciuti said his client had been in custody since early May.

He told the judge that the defendant’s life had been “blighted” by heroin and cocaine misuse.

Telling the court that Cavaciuti was capable of being rehabilitated in the community, he added: “He’s at rock bottom at the moment. The only way is up.”

Jeffrey Jones for Westacott said she had served 24 days in custody before she was granted bail.

Her barrister added: “She accepts her behaviour was totally unacceptable.

“She is contrite. She’s drug free.”

It was heard that Westacott is “alcohol dependent”.

Recorder Alun Eynon-Evans jailed Cavaciuti for 12 months but suspended the sentence for two years.

He was made the subject of a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and has to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Westacott was handed a nine-month prison sentence that was suspended for 18 months.

She was made the subject of a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and will also have to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the crowbar and told the defendants they must pay a victim surcharge.