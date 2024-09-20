Bridge 48 is located inside a historic building on Greenhill Road, Sebastopol, in Pontypool in the old ‘The Crown Inn’ pub that stood pride of place next to the canal for years.

Mother-of-two, Louise, age 40, bought the pub building four years ago, with its ceilings hanging down and it still full of junk.

“It was in such a bad condition when we bought it but we have really turned the place around,” said Louise.

“Most of the property is now a family home but we have turned the old pub premises into a café.

"It is called Bridge 48 and we serve hot food such as toastie melts, as well as cakes from the local baker, barista style coffees and teas, and soft drinks.

“We even have a license to sell alcohol, so we offer bottled beers and wines.

“We transformed the café over the course of six months, and you would not believe how much work it took to do.

“The ceilings were non-existent, I mean, when we bought the building our friends and family thought we were mad.”

When they got the keys, remnants of the former pub were all over, such as this pool table. (Image: Louise)Though over the four years, Louise and her family have given the historic building a facelift and turned it into a perfect place to sit and have a coffee and cake with loved ones.

“I was able to do it thanks to my mother, who is my business partner, otherwise known as the brains of the operation,” she said.

“The location is just idyllic, it is such a gorgeous building right next to the canal, so we have been popular amongst dog walkers so far as we are dog friendly.”

In 1859 the building was used as a betting office as well as a pub and some pub goers might remember stars such as Amy Winehouse and Chris Evans making an appearance there back in The Crown Inn’s heyday.

Louise has said that the best part of opening the café has been listening to local’s stories of their nights there when it was a pub.

“We have customers telling us all sorts about the history of this place. For example, a married couple told us they had met here, over 40 years ago.”

Anyone interested in giving the new café, or former pub, a visit can do this between 10am and 6pm every day.