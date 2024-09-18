Melanie Christensen, 47, from Caerphilly county was clocked travelling more than twice the speed limit in an Audi A3 on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed.

The offence occurred on February 1, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court was told.

Christensen had faced a totting up ban.

A totting up disqualification happens when a driver gets 12 or more penalty points on their driving licence within a three-year period.

However she successfully used mitigating circumstances to avoid a ban.

It was submitted that her daughter is disabled and that the defendant needs her licence to take her to hospital appointments.

The court also heard that disqualification would mean she would be unable to look after her grandchildren which would affect her daughters.

Christensen, of Llancaiach Court, Nelson was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.