Dennis Coles, 73, was unfit to stand trial for medical reasons, however, has been found ‘responsible for the act’ under a trail of facts.

A trial of facts is a public hearing to determine whether an accused committed the acts alleged. They can either be found ‘not guilty’ or ‘responsible for the act’.

Detective Constable Aimee Thomas, from South Wales Police, said: “In November 1977, a young girl was walking home from Girl Guides in Rumney, Cardiff, when she was attacked by a stranger.

“There was an investigation at the time, and a man who maintained he had raped her was arrested. However, his blood group was later found not to match the semen found at the scene and he was acquitted.

“In 2019, we commenced a review into this case and thanks to the application of advanced technology and additional forensic work, Dennis Coles was identified from DNA on the victim’s underwear.”

Coles was arrested in July 2021 and charged in September 2022.

On September 12 at Cardiff Crown Court, Coles received a two-year supervision order.

In a statement to the court, the victim, said: “It has been frustrating and infuriating having to go back through this, as I have had to live through this ordeal not once, but twice. But it has made me stronger knowing that justice has finally been served.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has worked tirelessly on the case and to those behind the scenes. To finally get justice is appreciated, especially to Detective Aimee Thomas and my SARC (Sexual Assault Referral Centre) case worker Courtney.”

Police Tape (Image: NQ)DC Thomas added: “The victim has been patient, positive and courageous throughout this process and I am so glad she finally has the justice she deserves.”

Since 2000, the South Wales Police Specialist Crime Review Unit has been researching undetected serious crimes across South Wales dating back many decades.

The unit has been recognised nationally and has previously pioneered cold case investigative techniques.

South Wales Police takes all reports of sexual violence extremely seriously and it is never too late to report a crime.