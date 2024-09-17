Anti-social behaviour on high streets in these valleys towns is being tackled through a new initiative.
The initiative, Store Net, gives staff in stores radios they can use to contact community safety wardens and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).
Last week Iceland, Boots and Aldi in Ebbw Vale and Farm Foods in Brynmawr and Tredegar signed up.
It has been launched by Gwent Police in partnership with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council community safety wardens.
Dave Phillips, community safety manager for the council, said: “To help tackle all aspects of anti-social behaviour in Blaenau Gwent, we have teamed up with MRS Communications to launch store net.
“This initiative provides retailers with a direct link to Community Safety Wardens and PCSOs.”
In a social media post, Gwent Police said: “We have been working with partners at @BlaenauGwentCBC Community Safety Wardens to introduce Store Net radios in our town centre. If you wish to get involved, please come and see us.”
#EbbwValeNPT - We have been working with partners at @BlaenauGwentCBC Community Safety Wardens to introduce StoreNet radios in our Town Centre. If you wish to get involved please come and see us! 😊 #CO318 #PS447 pic.twitter.com/DFDQh49s8Q— Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) September 12, 2024
