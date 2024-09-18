Jonathan Leonard, 58, and Ann Bray, 61, appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.

Leonard, of no fixed abode, Caldicot has been charged with two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, two of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and two of making an indecent photograph of a child.

Bray, of Brigantine Grove, Newport has been charged with two counts of causing/inciting a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, two of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and two of making an indecent photograph of a child.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between August 1, 2023 and September 6 this year.

The defendants are due to appear before the crown court on October 14.