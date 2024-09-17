Freeview is set to carry out engineering works in areas across south Wales this week which could affect TV reception.
Two areas in south Wales will be affected by these Freeview works with disruptions set to begin on Monday (September 16).
The UK television platform said: "Sometimes engineering work is required on transmitters so that they can keep reliably broadcasting your favourite free-to-air programmes."
South Wales areas affected by Freeview works this week
The areas of south Wales that could see disruptions to their TV reception this week due to engineering works being carried out by Freeview are:
- Aberdare - pixelation or flickering on some or all channels
- Wenvoe - pixelation or flickering on some or all channels
How to watch TV if your reception is affected by engineering works
If you are worried about your reception being affected by the engineering works and missing your favourite TV programme, don't worry, there is a solution.
Freeview said: "In addition to viewing your favourite programmes through live TV you can also watch Freeview on a connected TV via Freeview Play, on mobile phones and tablets through our mobile app or online via our TV Guide on the Freeview website."
The Freeview app can be downloaded via the Google Play Store on Android devices or the App Store for Apple iPhones or iPads.
The app will give you access to all Freeview shows including from broadcasters like the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.
Watching TV online is as simple as visiting the Freeview TV Guide and selecting the programme you want to watch.
For more information on the planned engineering work visit the Freeview website (a link to which can be found above).
