If you were in Friars Walk this afternoon or in the early hours yesterday you may have seen cleaners suspended in the air.

The footbridge between Usk Way and Millennium Walk was last cleaned six years ago in 2018.

Last month, a Newport campaigner called on the council to clean the "stinking dirty" footbridge ahead of football fans visiting the city for a match.

Conservative campaigner Michael Enea said: “It should be an honour to welcome people into Newport.

"But what must visiting football and rugby supporters think when they walk across Newport’s City Centre footbridge?”

At the time, a spokesperson for Newport City Council, said: “Unfortunately, the company we had appointed to carry out the work was unable to start the work before it subsequently withdrew from the process.

“As such the work needed to be retendered. We are currently reviewing tender submissions for the cleaning programme and hope to be able to appoint someone very soon.

“We will let residents know once a start date has been confirmed, as well as of any potential disruption to using the bridge during the work.

“The council is committed to investing more money into maintenance. As part of the proposals for our 2024/25 budget, councillors agreed to a cabinet recommendation to increase investment into our highways and property assets maintenance budget by an additional £700,000.”