A MAN has been convicted of disclosing a private sexual photograph of a woman with intent to cause distress.
Kai Pennell, 33, from Cwmbran was jailed for 27 weeks with the sentence suspended for 18 months.
The defendant was found not guilty of two counts of rape at Bristol Crown Court.
Pennell, of Llandenny Walk, Southville was also jailed for one week, also suspended for 18 months, for failing to surrender.
He was made the subject of a restraining order and must pay a £128 surcharge.
