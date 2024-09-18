First Minister, Eluned Morgan, has set out the government's four key priorities in a statement issued this week in which she declared: 'We have listened, we have learned and we will deliver."

Areas of focus

The First Minister said she and her cabinet are committed to making headway on the following:

A Healthier Wales, or 'Iechyd da’: According to the statement, this involves cutting NHS waiting times, including for mental health; Improving access to social care and services for women’s health.



First Minister, Eluned Morgan, set out four areas of focus (Image: Welsh Government media library)

Green jobs and growth: Creating 'green' jobs that tackle the climate crisis and restore nature, "while making families better off;" Accelerating planning decisions to grow the Welsh economy.



Opportunity for every family: Boosting standards in schools and colleges; Providing more homes for social rent, "ensuring every family has the chance to succeed."

Connecting communities: Transforming railways and delivering a better bus network; Fixing roads and empowering local communities to make choices on 20mph.



She said: "Over the summer, I’ve spoken with hundreds of people in every corner of Wales. I want to thank everyone who took the time to share their hopes, concerns and opinions with me and with my colleagues, whether online or in person.

“Health and social care, particularly addressing those long waiting times for treatment, are the top priorities.

Eluned Morgan with cabinet secretaries (Image: Welsh Government media library) "There’s also a strong desire for us to make faster progress on improving education standards, and in creating jobs and growing the economy over the next 18 months.

"There is also still real concern around the roll-out of the 20mph speed limits and a desire to see changes on specific roads.

“Delivery, accountability and improved productivity will be the watchwords of my government.

Eluned Morgan with cabinet secretaries (Image: Welsh Government media library) "Making things happen on the people’s priorities, including more transparency and visibility for the public, so taxpayers know where things are going well and where there is room for improvement.

“By focusing on the priorities of the people of Wales, we will build a nation where everybody feels valued, respected and heard.

“We have listened, we have learned and we will deliver.”