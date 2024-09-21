The property on Goldcliff Road features a main house, a one-bedroom bungalow that needs renovation, a two-storey garage and more.

“The land surrounding the property includes three gated fields, as well as the main garden and workshop areas,” says the listing by The Property Experts on Rightmove.

“There are two aircraft-style workshops, one with a two-post car ramp, four stables with electricity and water, and a hay barn.

HAY: The property in Goldcliff has a barn (Image: Rightmove)

“The plot is vast and well laid out, with a separate entrance and long driveway to the side of the property; again all situated back from the main road.

“The current owner has created sound banks using natural materials which also offer privacy.”

The property is down a long driveway in Goldcliff to the south east of Newport, close to the Farmers Arms.

“Once two separate cottages and a bungalow, believed to have been built for the local farm labourers in around 1706, this property oozes character, with a wealth of original features,” reads the listing.

“Potential' is the word to keep in mind. This property could be so many things, it just needs the new owner to add their stamp and guidance.”

The main house has three double bedrooms with the master room especially big having once been two rooms. There is an attic room and a large upstairs family bathroom.

There are three entrances downstairs with four rooms and two hallways with the kitchen at the rear.

“You will find original fireplaces in each living room and an original exposed flagstone floor which could be a real showpiece once treated, sealed, and polished,” says the listing, which suggests the potential to extend to the rear.

The bungalow has one bedroom, a bathroom, kitchen and sitting room: “This requires a full renovation, but is full of original character.

“This is attached to the main house and could be left as a separate dwelling, or incorporated into the main house by adding an extension or a simple archway through an existing wall.”

Viewings will be carried out through open house events with allocated appointments. Click HERE for the full listing.