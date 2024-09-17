A bomb disposal unit was called to a residential street in Caerphilly and people were evacuated from their homes this morning, September 17.
Gwent Police and an explosives unit were sent to an address on Caernarvon Court, in the Hendredenny Park area of Caerphilly.
Eyewitnesses said that at least six police cars were in attendance as well as the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD).
A 100-metre police cordon area was put in place by emergency services.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said the force was called at around 11am on Tuesday September 17 after a report of a device at an address in Caernarvon Court, Caerphilly.”
Police said residents were given the all-clear to return to their homes at around 1.10pm after the device turned out to be an empty shell.
