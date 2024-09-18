James Corden and Ruth Jones were seen walking down an unidentified Barry Street smiling and waving at cameras.

Ruth Jones was dressed up in her signature Nessa costume, while there was little sign of Corden wandering around in clothing synonymous with Smithy.

Stars Ruth Jones and James Corden (Image: WALES NEWS SERVICE) Filming for the final episode has now officially moved on from Barry Island, with all other scenes being shot in different locations around Barry and the Vale of Glamorgan.

James Corden and Ruth Jones aren’t the only celebrities to have been spotted by locals this week, as Larry Lamb was spotted paying a visit to local Barry eatery Front Room.

Larry Lamb with front Room staff Jeno Lewis, Marina Anderson and Elin Haf (Image: Dave Wigley)

The restaurant's owner and chef, Dave Wigley, said: “He was a real gent, and he was just great with all the staff and the customers took some time to have photos and speak to people.”

"He booked in so we knew he was coming, and we were really looking forward to it big fans.”

Mr Wigley also answered the burning question of how Mr Lamb liked his pizza.

He added: “Larry mentioned that he liked his pizzas thin and crispy which is exactly how we make them, so that was good.

“He also had some snacks and a pepperoni pizza and some of our deep-fried dough.”

Away from the screen, Larry’s son George is a regenerative farmer who cultivates wild flour, a product Front Room uses in its pizza.

Mr Wigley said: “Before opening the restaurant, I was a baker so we care a lot about the dough we are making, and the flour that we buy is called wild farmed flour.

It’s really the best kind of flour you can buy for the way of farming to support ecological farming.”

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.