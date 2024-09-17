The giant classes are led by specialist maths teachers rather than the school running traditional smaller classes of around 30 pupils led by non-specialist teachers.

Acting headteacher at Caldicot Comprehensive School Alun Ebenezer said: “We would rather have larger classes with experienced teachers in front of learners than smaller ones with a supply teacher, or someone who isn’t a specialist. All our learners have a specialist, experienced teacher in front of them.”

The jumbo classes, which Mr Ebenezer said are held in flexible spaces within the modern school building, are for pupils in years seven, eight and nine, the first three years of secondary education. The 1,400 pupil school is running four of the 60 pupil maths classes across each of the three years groups, with pupils and staff specially selected.

The head said: “The research is unless you have really small classes really big classes don’t make much difference and if they go to university they would probably be in lectures of over 100.”

The approach was implemented when the school year started at the beginning of September and Mr Ebenezer said it will be reviewed at half term.

“There is a national shortage of maths teachers in Wales and England. If you were to advertise for a history, or English, teacher you’d probably have a mass of applicants, advertise for a maths teacher you will find it very hard to recruit. I imagine lots of schools do not have a maths department or specialists.

“We have got flexible areas (in school) they are not in a classroom all cramped together, we have plenty of space for them. We are trying to have a creative, solution to a national problem, of larger classes with specialist teachers.

“We will be using sixth formers, A level students, who are very good mathematicians, to work alongside them and teaching assistants and members of the senior leadership team who walk around the school and who have time to come into the maths lessons.

“Is it a long term solution? I don’t know. I hope not but we will review and monitor it and our commitment is every pupil in Caldicot has an experienced maths teacher standing in front of them.”

Mr Ebenezer, who was brought into the school that was hit by strike action in the last academic year over claims of verbal and physical abuse of teachers by pupils, hit the headlines in the summer with a uniform clampdown, including rules on the length of girls’ skirts.

He said since the start of the new term the “culture, behaviour and uniform standards” at Caldicot have been “really good” and its the school’s aim to be within the “top 20 schools in Wales” by the end of the school year.

Caldicot has more than 200 staff and Mr Ebenezer said it has seven or eight specialist maths teachers and is currently recruiting a maths teacher.

He also said he had used the approach of large classes in previous schools.

“I’ve had parents wanting to ask questions about the strategy and wanting to understand it better, some think it isn’t ideal, but I explain it and that it is being kept under review,” said Mr Ebenezer when asked about feedback from parents and pupils.