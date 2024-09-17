An emergency road closure in place in Llangattock with an 3.2 mile diversion route will add four minutes to car journeys.
Great House Road, Llangattock Lingoed will be closed and a signed diversion will be in place until (and including) September 20, 2024.
The road closure between Cae-Cicely Cottage and Great House Cottage is for the urgent repair of a leaking water pipe.
The repair work is being done by Morrison Water Services on behalf of Welsh Water.
What is the diversion route and how will it impact my journey?
The diversion in place is an extra 1.9 miles which will add approximately four minutes to your journey.
Although this may be more in peak times due to the influx of extra traffic along the route.
