The next lot of stores, joining the 57 that already offer Click & Collect, will start to roll out the service from autumn.

This means Click & Collect will be available to shoppers in over half of Primark's stores nationwide before Christmas.

The new stores to get the service are the first to be revealed after it was announced in April this year that the service will be rolled out across all stores in England, Scotland and Wales by the end of 2025.

The range available on the Primark Click & Collect service has also been expanded to now include menswear and homeware alongside women’s and kidswear.

Full list of Primark stores where Click & Collect will be added

The next 54 Primark stores that will offer Click & Collect are:

Banbury, Banbury Gateway

Barnsley, The Alhambra Shopping Centre

Birmingham Fort Parkway, The Fort Shopping Centre

Birmingham, 38 High Street

Bracknell, The Lexicon

Bradford, The Broadway

Burton On Trent, Coopers Square Shopping Centre

Camberley, 35 - 41 Park Street

Cambridge, 62-74 Burleigh St

Chesterfield, 9-13 Market Place

Colchester, Lion Walk Shopping Centre

Corby, 1A Willow Place

Coventry, Broadgate

Derby, 28-31 Cornmarket

Doncaster, 1-7 Market Place

Grimsby, Freshney Place Shopping Centre

Hanley, 2 - 10 Lamb Street

Harlow, 28 Broad Walk

Hemel Hempstead, 260 Marlowes

Hereford, 9 - 11 Widemarsh Street

High Wycombe

Leeds – Trinity, Albion Street

Leeds - White Rose, White Rose Shopping Centre

Leicester - Fosse Park, Fosse Park Shopping Centre

Leicester, Haymarket Shopping Centre

Lincoln, 216 - 219 High Street

Loughborough, 39 - 40 Market Place

Luton, 48 - 52 George Street

Mansfield, Four Seasons Shopping Centre

Merryhill, Intu Shopping Centre

Milton Keynes Centre, 116 Silbury Arcade

Milton Keynes Shopping Park, MK1 Shopping Park

Northampton, Grosvenor Shopping Centre

Norwich, 5-9 Haymarket

Nottingham, 6 - 12 Long Row

Oxford, The Westgate

Peterborough, Queensgate Shopping Centre

Reading, 116-118 Broad St

Redditch, Kingfisher Shopping Centre

Rotherham, Parkgate Shopping Centre

Rushden, Rushden Lakes Retail Park

Shrewsbury, Darwin Shopping Centre

Stafford, Riverside

Stevenage, 6 - 8 Town Square

Tamworth, Ventura Retail Park

Telford, The Telford Centre

Wakefield, The Ridings Shopping Centre

Walsall, 1-7 Digbeth

West Bromwich, 30 New Square

Woking, The Peacocks Centre

Wolverhampton, 4 Wulfrun Square

Worcester, Crown Gate Shopping Centre

York – Coppergate, Coppergate Shopping Centre

York – Monks Cross, Monks Cross Shopping Park

UK Retail Director at Primark, Kari Rodgers, said: “It’s been fifty years since we first opened our doors in Derby to bring affordable fashion to the British high street and expanding Click & Collect is another way we are giving people more reasons to visit their local high street and Primark.

"We know our customers love its convenience and the opportunity to access our wider ranges typically only found in larger stores.

"We’re thrilled to reveal the new stores to offer the service and extend access to our ranges even further before the busy Christmas shopping period begins.”