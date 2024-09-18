Primark has revealed it will expand its Click & Collect service to a further 54 stores in the UK before the end of 2024.
The next lot of stores, joining the 57 that already offer Click & Collect, will start to roll out the service from autumn.
This means Click & Collect will be available to shoppers in over half of Primark's stores nationwide before Christmas.
The new stores to get the service are the first to be revealed after it was announced in April this year that the service will be rolled out across all stores in England, Scotland and Wales by the end of 2025.
The range available on the Primark Click & Collect service has also been expanded to now include menswear and homeware alongside women’s and kidswear.
Full list of Primark stores where Click & Collect will be added
The next 54 Primark stores that will offer Click & Collect are:
- Banbury, Banbury Gateway
- Barnsley, The Alhambra Shopping Centre
- Birmingham Fort Parkway, The Fort Shopping Centre
- Birmingham, 38 High Street
- Bracknell, The Lexicon
- Bradford, The Broadway
- Burton On Trent, Coopers Square Shopping Centre
- Camberley, 35 - 41 Park Street
- Cambridge, 62-74 Burleigh St
- Chesterfield, 9-13 Market Place
- Colchester, Lion Walk Shopping Centre
- Corby, 1A Willow Place
- Coventry, Broadgate
- Derby, 28-31 Cornmarket
- Doncaster, 1-7 Market Place
- Grimsby, Freshney Place Shopping Centre
- Hanley, 2 - 10 Lamb Street
- Harlow, 28 Broad Walk
- Hemel Hempstead, 260 Marlowes
- Hereford, 9 - 11 Widemarsh Street
- High Wycombe
- Leeds – Trinity, Albion Street
- Leeds - White Rose, White Rose Shopping Centre
- Leicester - Fosse Park, Fosse Park Shopping Centre
- Leicester, Haymarket Shopping Centre
- Lincoln, 216 - 219 High Street
- Loughborough, 39 - 40 Market Place
- Luton, 48 - 52 George Street
- Mansfield, Four Seasons Shopping Centre
- Merryhill, Intu Shopping Centre
- Milton Keynes Centre, 116 Silbury Arcade
- Milton Keynes Shopping Park, MK1 Shopping Park
- Northampton, Grosvenor Shopping Centre
- Norwich, 5-9 Haymarket
- Nottingham, 6 - 12 Long Row
- Oxford, The Westgate
- Peterborough, Queensgate Shopping Centre
- Reading, 116-118 Broad St
- Redditch, Kingfisher Shopping Centre
- Rotherham, Parkgate Shopping Centre
- Rushden, Rushden Lakes Retail Park
- Shrewsbury, Darwin Shopping Centre
- Stafford, Riverside
- Stevenage, 6 - 8 Town Square
- Tamworth, Ventura Retail Park
- Telford, The Telford Centre
- Wakefield, The Ridings Shopping Centre
- Walsall, 1-7 Digbeth
- West Bromwich, 30 New Square
- Woking, The Peacocks Centre
- Wolverhampton, 4 Wulfrun Square
- Worcester, Crown Gate Shopping Centre
- York – Coppergate, Coppergate Shopping Centre
- York – Monks Cross, Monks Cross Shopping Park
UK Retail Director at Primark, Kari Rodgers, said: “It’s been fifty years since we first opened our doors in Derby to bring affordable fashion to the British high street and expanding Click & Collect is another way we are giving people more reasons to visit their local high street and Primark.
"We know our customers love its convenience and the opportunity to access our wider ranges typically only found in larger stores.
"We’re thrilled to reveal the new stores to offer the service and extend access to our ranges even further before the busy Christmas shopping period begins.”
