The BBC programme will mark its 40th anniversary in the coming months with an interactive live episode.

While show bosses have not yet revealed who will make an appearance or what will happen, many are convinced they know what's coming up.

Viewers will be aware that Anna Knight is pregnant with Bobby Beale's (Clay Milner Russell) baby.

Anna confided in her sister Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) about how she did not want to keep it.

However, Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) accidentally discovers Anna's pregnancy after using her laptop, seeing Anna make him promise not to share what he learned.

Freddie makes the decision to support her as she undergoes her abortion.

Viewers convinced of shocking twists ahead of the 40th anniversary episode

EastEnders viewers are now convinced that Anna's mum, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), will discover the pregnancy in the anniversary episode.

Others are sure that Cindy's affair with her stepson Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) will surface, causing a stir in Albert Square.

When @radioleary tempts you with winning a free holiday, it’s rude not to try. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/5qnlBNRRJq — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) September 16, 2024

According to The Sun newspaper, one fan of the BBC show said: "Looking forward to Cindy & Junior's affair coming out on Elaine & George's wedding day in November. #EastEnders."

Another wrote: "I am starting to wonder who Christmas 2024 is going to centre around.

"I’m wondering if it will be Sonia and Reiss? Or maybe Martin and Ruby. Or will Cindy and Juniors affair come to light?

"I don’t think any of #TheSix are going to be completely at the centre."

A third commented: "Cindy will hit the roof when she learns Anna is pregnant with Bobby’s kid."