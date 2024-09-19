Here is a collection of photos from the FEASTival, taken by Angela Shipp of the South Wales Argus Camera Club, that we wanted to share with you.

Local traders flogged their wares, food and arty crafts alike, as families with young children and lots of furry friends milled around the field.

There was plenty for everyone, with a variety of stalls offering lots of different food and drink options, including snow cones, honey, Indian and Chinese cuisine and fresh lemonade.

Even the little ones had something to enjoy, with a kid's funfair being held around the back of the field, with volunteers wandering through the crowds on stilts in amazing costumes to entertain families, while celebrity chef Dean Edwards showed off his culinary skills at the Cookery Theatre.