The freehold Victoria Street property, with no onward chain, has been listed with a guide price of £90,000 to £100,000 by Hathways Estate Agents.

The shop floor is at the front, leading into two rooms split by a hallway with a storeroom, kitchen and toilet at the back.

“Boasting a spacious shop floor, ideal for various business endeavours, this property offers potential for a seamless transition for the next business venture,” says the listing.

“Internally, the property spans generously providing two rooms, each equipped with convenient sinks, a practical store room, well-appointed kitchen, and a WC for added convenience.

“With parking available to the rear, the seamless flow of operations is further facilitated, making this property an enticing proposition for entrepreneurs looking to establish their presence in this flourishing locale.”