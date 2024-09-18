South Wales Argus
Live - crash closes road and impacts traffic heading towards Newport

By Elen Johnston

  • A road has closed and traffic is queueing due to a crash on the A467 southbound from Risca roundabout and the Morrisons roundabout.

