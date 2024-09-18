In celebration of the new establishment, kids get to eat free over the course of the opening weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday 20th – 22nd September).

A variety of kids' favourite foods are available, including a cooked breakfast, fish fingers & chips, and sausage & chips - a child’s meal will be free with each purchase of an adult main meal.

Aptly named after the year the retailer first began trading, bosses at The Range say it will feature a fresh ‘continental style’ interior scheme.

This aims to offer customers a ‘village green’ meeting space with delicious cooked to order food, and premium barista made hot drinks.

The extensive menu consists of an all-day English breakfast with a vegetarian option available for just £3.99, alongside an array of family favourites, including pizzas for £5.49 and burgers, curries and lasagnes for £6.49

Light bites, such as salads, jacket potatoes and toasties are also available for customers who want a quick bite to eat.

In addition to the cooked-to-order menu, Café Eighty Nine offers a full range of premium barista coffees including cappuccinos, lattes, espressos and mochas, with prices starting from just £1.95. Specialty cold coffee drinks from Costa are also on the menu for summer.

The newly refurbished café will boast a fresh and inviting interior scheme with pops of green and cream stripes to give a continental feel, with cosy seating areas and ambient lighting to offer a welcoming meeting space.

CEO of The Range, Alex Simpkin said: “At The Range we have committed to refurbish a number of stores up and down the country and Newport Maesglas is one of many to benefit from this stunning new café.

“We are incredibly proud of the space, not only does it enable local shoppers to dine affordably pre or post shop but they get to do so in bright, modern new surroundings.

“A lot of time has been spent making sure that the food and drinks offering provides customers with brilliant quality, while keeping prices affordable.”