It took police more than a month after Barry Griffiths died to seal off his flat in Llandrindod Wells after a post-mortem revealed that he died from a stab wound, during which time some evidence had been lost.

An inquest at Pontypridd Coroner's Court on Monday (September 16) heard that the investigation later found that there was no evidence that anyone else was involved in the death of the 57-year-old, whose body was found on July 4, 2023 after concerns were raised that he hadn't been seen for more than a week.

Area coroner Patricia Morgan concluded that Mr Griffiths, who had restricted use of one arm following a stroke, most likely died from an accident while preparing frozen food for cooking.

Police were alerted at around 1.15pm that Mr Griffiths, who was described as a "very private man", was found on his bed at his supported living accommodation in Christchurch Court, fully clothed and with blood on his swollen stomach.

His phone, wallet and computer remained in place and there was no sign of any disturbance at the first-floor flat. There was blood in the hallway, bathroom and bedroom.

Giving evidence, Detective Sergeant Stephen Vaughan, who attended the flat with crime scene investigator Elizabeth Nurse, said that he was satisfied that it was not a suicide but "more of an unexplained death" and that there was no indication he had been assaulted.

"On reflection I should have probably got closer to check the wound," DS Vaughan said. "There were no adverse comments or concerns raised other than reddening on the stomach.

"Some days later I was made aware that a wound had been found on Mr Griffiths. I stepped away and had no further involvement for integrity and not to compromise the investigation."

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Rees became senior investigative officer on August 3, after a pathologist and senior coroner reviewed photographs and the initial post-mortem. Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Jones provided a reviewed cause of death as blood loss through sharp force injury.

DCI Rees said an investigation immediately began that evening, with nobody allowed to enter the flat, which had not been secured since July 4, without his permission.

By then, however, the mattress had been taken to landfill, the flat had been cleaned and his clothes incinerated which the senior policeman said was a "lost opportunity".

DSI Rees told the inquest that shops and businesses in the area were told to urgently contact the police and asked not delete CCTV footage they may have.

"We were concerned with the passage of time any digital systems would be lost after 31 days and we were rapidly approaching that", he said.

Statements, house-to-house enquiries, and checks on Mr Griffiths' finances and digital devices were made which ruled out any third-party involvement.

DSI Rees added: "My thought process favoured the wound had been caused by an accident solely involving Mr Griffiths. The bottom drawer of the freezer had been left open and pulled forward in a position to access food items.

"On the work surface in the kitchen adjacent to the fridge freezer were two uncooked burgers, a knife and a tea towel.

"The wound to the abdomen would have been approximately the height of the work surface. My hypothesis at that stage was that Mr Griffiths was attempting to separate frozen burgers using a knife."

DSI Rees said that the tip of a kitchen knife, which was marked with a substance initially identified as chocolate, turned out to be Mr Griffiths' blood.

He added that there was no forced entry or exit at Mr Griffiths' flat, his parcels hadn't been stolen or moved, blood was not found outside the flat or on the window ledges, and there was no evidence of a fight, disturbance or theft.

Analysis of Mr Griffiths' phone and computer found no searches about self-harm, wills, planning a death, or evidence of conflict or debt. His Samsung phone was last used at about 2pm on June 23, and the laptop was active on June 24.

Concluding the inquest, Mrs Morgan said Mr Griffiths, who led a "relatively private life with limited contact with others", lay dead for several days from a single stab wound combined with the a condition where plaque builds up in the arteries restricting blood flow to the heart.

She added that it was most likely an accident when preparing frozen food for cooking.

She thanked his family members, adding: "I appreciate the evidence is difficult to hear and traumatic.

"Thank you for your patience while the investigation was ongoing. I express my condolences at this difficult time."