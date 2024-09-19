Mr Pena, originally from Barcelona, speaks English, Catalan, French and Spanish and previously worked for International Trade Matters.

Mr Pena has worked in culturally different companies, opened access to new markets for companies in all continents and liaised with businesses, organisations and brands such as Asmodee, Ministry of Defence (UK), Royal British Legion and The Smurfs.

He holds a Level 5 Diploma in International Trade from the Institute of Export.

In his new role, he will lead the trade team at the chamber and help members, partners and businesses in Wales with exporting and importing including compliance, training, access to new markets and supply chain connectivity.

He said: “I am looking forward to supporting all our members in their international trade journey. I know from experience how challenging it can be, but I trust that Chambers Wales will be the right partner to be alongside our members at every step of the journey.

“As a native Catalonian and a Catalan speaker, I fully understand the particularities of being a nation within a nation, and the challenges but also the opportunities that this uniqueness can bring to the table.”

Penny Lock, director of partnerships at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming David as a core member of our team who will be instrumental in supporting our members in their international trade journeys.

“This appointment represents another step in our mission of taking Welsh businesses to the world across our global network. David will be a tremendous asset to the Chamber, and we are very excited to work with him and to learn from his invaluable knowledge.”