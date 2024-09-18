A total of 17 Wetherspoon pubs are up for sale, of which 14 are under offer.
So whether you enjoy, well, 'Wethers', you might want to check to see if yours is at risk.
The company sold or surrendered the lease on 30 of its pubs this year, after closing 41 last year.
The 14 Wetherspoon branches under offer are not guaranteed to be sold and could remain open if the sale falls through.
A full English cooked breakfast is seen in this arranged photograph taken inside a JD Wetherspoon Plc pub in London, U.K. (2013) pic.twitter.com/KVKQcljK7q— Great British Getty Images (@shitbritishpics) July 19, 2024
Otherwise, they will likely be closed in the coming months and repurposed or reopened as a pub under different management.
Tim Martin, businessman and the founder and chairman of Wetherspoons, said in the latest trading update: "The gradual recovery in sales and profits, following the pandemic, has continued in the current financial year.
"Total sales are, again, at record levels, with fewer pubs."
Wetherspoons has long been known for its cut-price beer and food, with the pub chain refusing to increase the cost of its £5.75 breakfast.
While dozens of Wetherspoons have shut, Martin said the chain hopes to open new branches as inflation finally eases. Sites in 130 towns and cities are being eyed up.
"People are happy to go out for a pint if you keep the price competitive. It’s not like buying a sofa," Martin told The Guardian in March.
Pubs at risk of closure:
On the market:
- Ivor Davies, Cardiff
- Market Cross, Holywell
- Pontlottyn, Abertillery
Under offer:
- Hain Line, St Ives
- Asparagus, SW London
- Wrong’un, SE London
- Gate House, Doncaster
- Jolly Sailor, Bristol,
- Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton
- Alfred Herring, N London
- Cross Keys, Peebles,
- Sir Norman Rae, Shipley
- White Hart, Todmorden
- Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield
- Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham
- Regent, Kirkby-in-Ashfield
- Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon
Already closed:
- The John Masefield, New Ferry
- Angel, Islington
- The Silkstone Inn, Barnsley
- The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich
- Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton
- The Colombia Press, Watford
- The Malthouse, Willenhall
- The John Masefield, New Ferry
- Thomas Leaper, Derby
- Cliftonville, Hove
- Tollgate, Harringay
- Last Post, Loughton
- Harvest Moon, Orpington
- Alexander Bain, Wick
- Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin
- Moon on the Square, Basildon
- Coal Orchard, Taunton
- Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport
- Wild Rose, Bootle
- Edmund Halley, Lee Green
- The Willow Grove, Southport
- Postal Order, Worcester
- North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham
- The Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow
- The Knight’s Templar, London
- Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth
- The Water House, Durham
- The Widow Frost, Mansfield
- The Worlds Inn, Romford
- Hudson Bay, Forest Gate
- The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh
- The Bankers Draft, Eltham, London
- The Sir John Arderne, Newark
- The Capitol, Forest Hill
- Moon and Bell, Loughborough
- Nightjar, Ferndown
- General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton
- The Rising Sun, Redditch
- The Butler’s Bell, Stafford
- Millers Well, East Ham
- The Coronet, London
Tim Martin has gone from 950 pubs a decade ago to 801 today.
The chain so far confirmed it has held or surrendered the lease on 26 pubs, from London to Liverpool.
Not all appear to have been listed by estate agents Savills and CBRE, who are overseeing the sales.
