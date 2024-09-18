So whether you enjoy, well, 'Wethers', you might want to check to see if yours is at risk.

The company sold or surrendered the lease on 30 of its pubs this year, after closing 41 last year.

The 14 Wetherspoon branches under offer are not guaranteed to be sold and could remain open if the sale falls through.

A full English cooked breakfast is seen in this arranged photograph taken inside a JD Wetherspoon Plc pub in London, U.K. (2013) pic.twitter.com/KVKQcljK7q — Great British Getty Images (@shitbritishpics) July 19, 2024

Otherwise, they will likely be closed in the coming months and repurposed or reopened as a pub under different management.

Tim Martin, businessman and the founder and chairman of Wetherspoons, said in the latest trading update: "The gradual recovery in sales and profits, following the pandemic, has continued in the current financial year.

"Total sales are, again, at record levels, with fewer pubs."

Wetherspoons has long been known for its cut-price beer and food, with the pub chain refusing to increase the cost of its £5.75 breakfast.

While dozens of Wetherspoons have shut, Martin said the chain hopes to open new branches as inflation finally eases. Sites in 130 towns and cities are being eyed up.

"People are happy to go out for a pint if you keep the price competitive. It’s not like buying a sofa," Martin told The Guardian in March.

Pubs at risk of closure:

On the market:

Ivor Davies, Cardiff

Market Cross, Holywell

Pontlottyn, Abertillery

Under offer:

Hain Line, St Ives

Asparagus, SW London

Wrong’un, SE London

Gate House, Doncaster

Jolly Sailor, Bristol,

Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton

Alfred Herring, N London

Cross Keys, Peebles,

Sir Norman Rae, Shipley

White Hart, Todmorden

Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield

Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham

Regent, Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon

Recommended reading:

JD Wetherspoons 39 pubs up for sale - see the full list

JD Wetherspoons and Marston's Brewery pubs up for sale

Wetherspoons price increases on food and drink in pubs

Already closed:

The John Masefield, New Ferry

Angel, Islington

The Silkstone Inn, Barnsley

The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich

Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton

The Colombia Press, Watford

The Malthouse, Willenhall

The John Masefield, New Ferry

Thomas Leaper, Derby

Cliftonville, Hove

Tollgate, Harringay

Last Post, Loughton

Harvest Moon, Orpington

Alexander Bain, Wick

Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin

Moon on the Square, Basildon

Coal Orchard, Taunton

Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport

Wild Rose, Bootle

Edmund Halley, Lee Green

The Willow Grove, Southport

Postal Order, Worcester

North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham

The Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow

The Knight’s Templar, London

Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth

The Water House, Durham

The Widow Frost, Mansfield

The Worlds Inn, Romford

Hudson Bay, Forest Gate

The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh

The Bankers Draft, Eltham, London

The Sir John Arderne, Newark

The Capitol, Forest Hill

Moon and Bell, Loughborough

Nightjar, Ferndown

General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton

The Rising Sun, Redditch

The Butler’s Bell, Stafford

Millers Well, East Ham

The Coronet, London

Tim Martin has gone from 950 pubs a decade ago to 801 today.

The chain so far confirmed it has held or surrendered the lease on 26 pubs, from London to Liverpool.

Not all appear to have been listed by estate agents Savills and CBRE, who are overseeing the sales.