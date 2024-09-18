It comes as physical records of a person’s right to be in the UK are being phased out and replaced by eVisas.

This means by 2025, many of the documents will "no longer be valid".

Why do you need to switch to an eVisa?





The move which affects people using a biometric residence permit (BRP), a passport containing a visa vignette sticker or ink stamp (for those with indefinite leave to enter/remain), or biometric residence card (BRC) is part of government efforts to use a completely digital immigration and border system from next year.

Since April, the Home Office has been asking people to set up an online UK visas and immigration (UKVI) account to access their eVisa.

However, the department said the account will not change, affect or remove a current immigration status or rights in the UK.

Ministers hope the changes will cut the risk of fraud, loss and abuse of paperwork, boost border security and save money.

The eVisa will be linked to the person’s biometric information including physical features like fingerprints to protect against identity fraud.

It will mean Border Force officers inspecting someone’s immigration status will be able to carry out checks using an online service and visa holders will be able to access their digital record anywhere instantly.

The government has not said how many people have so far made the switch and how many are still yet to make the change.

But the Home Office urged “millions” of people to take “immediate action” and make the switch for free as it announced it was making £4 million in funding available so charities, volunteer groups and other organisations can support vulnerable people change from paper to digital documents.

Migrant Help in England, Citizens Advice Scotland, the Welsh Refugee Council, and Advice NI are among those now offering “immediate” and “free” support for anyone needing assistance, the Home Office said.

This could include elderly or disabled people or anyone who is isolated, homeless or has mental health problems.

Once physical documents have expired, they cannot be used to prove somebody’s immigration status in the UK or their rights and entitlements.

But expired documents can still be used to set up an online account for an eVisa.

It is understood the Home Office will not be imposing sanctions on anyone who does not switch over.

Although people could find it harder to prove their rights in the UK once their documents expire.

Migration minister Seema Malhotra said: “Everyone with physical immigration documents is urged to take action now to switch to an eVisa, and I want to reassure those who need it that free advice and support is available.”