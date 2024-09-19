A pair of the three units in the leafy rural hamlet of Llanfair Discoed, Monmouthshire, close to Roman Caerwent are let with the main part of the property vacant.

(Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) And the property is now up for sale at auction with a guide price of £275,000.

Sean Roper, of South Wales-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the property, said: “This substantial detached property, Lee Lane Cottage, is in the heart of one of the most sought-after and desirable locations in all of Wales.

“Llanfair Discoed, tucked away in a Monmouthshire valley with a pub restaurant and surrounded by fields and woods, is a solid Roman onagar (trebuchet catapault) launch from historically and archaeologically important Caerwent and just up the M48 to Chepstow, with its Norman castle, and the world-famous River Wye.

(Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) “The property has been divided into three units with two being let and the main part of the property vacant.

“The property offers scope for future improvement or potential to redevelop the whole site, subject to obtaining necessary planning consents. The property benefits from a wonderful garden area to front and sides with views of rolling countryside.

(Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) “The three units includes one which has an entrance hall, three reception rooms, kitchen area and former bathroom area, landing, and four bedrooms; a second which has entrance, lounge, kitchen and two bedroom and bathroom on the first while the third offers an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, bathroom, two reception rooms, inner hall with a landing and two bedrooms

“Unit two is let at £500 and number three is let at £650 a month, currently returning a total annual income of £13,800.”

(Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) The three units are included along with some 90 other properties in the Paul Fosh Auctions online auction with starts from 12 noon on Tuesday October 1 and ends from 5pm on Thursday October 3.