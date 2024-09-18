Some 9.9 million out of the 43.7 million tests conducted in 2023 were unsuccessful, according to analysis of Government figures by motoring research charity the RAC Foundation.

MOTs check a number of vehicle parts such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes to ensure they meet legal standards.

Vehicles fail if a “dangerous” or “major” problem is found.

Thirty vehicles failed at least one test last year with 24 or more of these faults.

What can fail an MOT test?





They included a 1997 Daihatsu Fourtrak which had 29 “dangerous” or “major” faults.

Among the obscure reasons for some failures were a missing nearside front brake disc (31 tests), a steering lock inadvertently engaging (64 tests) and the spare wheel being likely to become detached (186 tests).

The maximum fee for conducting an MOT is £54.85 for a car, with repairs charged on top.

Cars in Britain are usually first presented for an MOT after three years on the road, then annually until they reach 40 years old.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “Vehicles can fail an MOT for more than 600 different reasons.

“Some of these might well be difficult for owners to spot ahead of time but what’s concerning is that drivers are taking cars for a test with such obvious defects as missing brakes.

“It might be that some people are taking a car to be tested just to check quite how many things will need to be fixed before it will get through, but others look like they are turning up with vehicles displaying faults that are impossible to miss.

“This should be food for thought for those who suggest we don’t need an annual roadworthiness check.

“What’s really worrying is how many people might be taking a chance by continuing to drive cars with potentially lethal faults just because their next MOT isn’t yet due.”

How you can avoid MOT fines

Find out when your MOT is due

As soon as your car hits three years-old, it will need an MOT before its birthday each year.

You can easily check when your MOT is due using your number plate on GOV.UK.

You can undertake your MOT test up to a month (minus a day) before its expiry date while still preserving its annual due date.

Set up a reminder

Simply set a reminder on your email calendar - or in Great Britain, you can sign up online to get a free text or email reminder one month before your vehicle’s MOT is due.

In Northern Ireland you’ll get a letter in the post seven weeks before your MOT is due.

Create a car contingency account

Cars are expensive – there’s no denying that – and MOTs can throw up unexpected repair costs in order to pass.

It’s a good idea to set up a car contingency savings account; putting aside a little each month to spread the costs and make sure you can afford any unexpected nasty surprises.

Shop around for your MOT

Just as you should shop around for a cheaper premium on your car insurance, you can also compare prices for your MOT.

The maximum price of an MOT is £54.85 for a car and £29.65 for a standard motorcycle.

But many garages will offer it cheaper than this – especially if bought in conjunction with your regular servicing.