The world of Welsh language and culture is heading to Newport later this month for the sixth annual Gwyl Newydd festival!
On Saturday September 28, 2024, the festival will return to the Riverfront Theatre with live performances by local young artists, workshops and interactive activities.
Starting at 11am, the event will have six distinct zones, each with a different focus throughout the day including performances from local schools, family activities and informative talks from guest speakers.
This year, for the second time in the festival’s history, the city's schools have been invited to perform.
Dafydd Henry, chief officer at Menter Iaith Casnewydd, said: “The festival has been running in the city since 2018, and I’m delighted that we are able to run it again for a sixth successive year.
"With a full programme of events and activities taking place, this year’s festival is bigger and better than ever before and there will be lots of opportunities for learners, speakers, and anyone who is simply curious to interact with the Welsh language and culture in our city”.
If you want to find out more about the festival, visit www.gwylnewydd.cymru or contact Menter Iaith Casnewydd on 07809 731578 or email gn@mentercasnewydd.cymru.
