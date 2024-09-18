The singer took to social media to share her thoughts about the event and in an online post stated: "I’m so excited to be hosting a full moon ceremony followed by the most joyous silent disco Barry beach has ever seen, all to raise funds for the wonderful Awen Project."

Charlotte Church (Image: NQ)

The Anwen project is a charity organisation which according to its website "is pioneering a new model for learning environments where young people are championed to be themselves and follow their passions as active participants in a democratic community".

The event will take place this evening (Wednesday, September 18) at 7pm and will last until 9pm. Attendees are scheduled to meet at Bay 5 Coffee House.

Tickets are available here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-awen-project