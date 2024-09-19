The eight-week programme will cover developing your business concept, branding and marketing and sales and finance.



The courses will be held at the Croesyceiliog Community Education Centre, in Cwmbran, every Thursday from October 3, and will include insights from industry experts and entrepreneurs. A free creche will be available for anyone with young children.



The free Start-Up Programme is a collaboration between Torfaen County Borough Council's business engagement team and the business training academy Welsh Ice.



It follows the successful 5-9 Club aimed at entrepreneurs aged between 18 to 30 last year.



Yvette Viner, from Cwmbran, owner of Yvette Viner Jewellery, who took part the course, said: "I set up my business making jewellery from precious metals in 2019 but it was more of a hobby.



"This course gave me the confidence and excitement to really build my business."



Cllr Joanne Gauden, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: "We know there is a wealth of untapped talent in the area, and this programme provides individuals with the guidance and support they need to turn their ideas into reality.



"Whether you're a parent, economically inactive, or simply looking to start something new, we’re excited to see the positive impact this initiative will have on our local community."



Hope Eckley, Welsh ICE academy manager said: "We believe that with the right support, anyone can turn a great idea into a thriving business.

"The Start-Up Programme is a fantastic opportunity for local residents to take the first step toward making their entrepreneurial dreams a reality."



The programme is part of the Business Support Project which has received £218,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.



Spaces for the programme are limited and early registration is highly encouraged.

Visit TCBC's website for more information.