Caerphilly County Borough Council hopes the new policy will simplify collections for residents, who will now have all their recyclables – including food and garden waste – collected on the same day.

Residents of five “zones” across the borough will each be given a different weekday for their collections.

For the time being, there will be no change to fortnightly collections of green bins containing general refuse – but the council could end up amending that at a later date.

Both three- and four-weekly bin collections were on the table during a recent consultation on the council’s waste strategy.

The local authority is facing multimillion pound fines unless it starts hitting Welsh Government targets to recycle 70% of its waste by next year.

Caerphilly recorded the worst recycling rates in Wales in 2023, according to national figures published this May.

There is some hope, however, that a system of “quick wins”, followed further down the line by a more comprehensive reform of waste and recycling policies, will get the council’s performance up to scratch.

“Our ‘quick win’ approach to eke out small percentage gains is working, and any changes we make in the future will be as part of this process,” said Cllr Chris Morgan, the cabinet member for waste.

The new system for recycling collections will mean all of the council’s lorries are in the same area at one time, which should make rounds more efficient, as well as meaning other vehicles can assist in cases when one lorry or crew has a problem.

The aim of targeting each part of the borough on specific weekdays is that residents’ waste “does not go uncollected on their allotted day”, said Cllr Morgan, who added those living in Caerphilly “have to drastically reduce our residual waste and recycle more”.

A letter that is being sent to residents outlines the council’s new weekly collections system for recyclables, including food and garden waste, from Monday October 28.

According to that letter, the zones and collection days are as follows:

Zone 1 (collections on Mondays): Senghenydd, Abertridwr, Energlyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly town, Castle View, Castle Park, Hendredenny, Churchill Park, Pwll Y Pant.

Zone 2 (collections on Tuesdays): Cwm Calon, Penallta, Ystrad Mynach, Llanbradach, Lansbury Park, Mornington Meadows, Bedwas, Trethomas, Machen, Waterloo, Rudry, Draethen, Lower Risca and Pontymister.

Zone 3 (collections on Wednesdays): Rhymney, Abertysswg, Fochriw, Deri, New Tredegar, Tirphil, Brithdir, Bargoed, Gilfach, Aberbargoed, Cefn Fforest, Glan Y Nant, Pengam.

Zone 4 (collections on Thursdays): Markham, Argoed, Hollybush, Blackwood (Sunnybank area to High Street), Trinant, Oakdale, Penmaen, Croespenmaen, Crumlin, Hafodyrynys, Newbridge, Cwmcarn, Abercarn, Crosskeys, Risca, Springfield, Woodfieldside, Pontllanfraith (Blackwood Road including new site on Old Civic Centre).

Zone 5 (collections on Fridays): Pontllanfraith (Gelligroes, Penllwyn, The Bryn area, Gellihaf area), Blackwood (Highfield area, Apollo Way area), Cefn Hengoed, Hengoed, Maesycwmmer, Penybryn, Gelligaer, Penpedairheol, Nelson, Tir Y Berth, Fleur de Lis.

You can also check your new collection online at https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/services/household-waste-and-recycling/bin-collection-days.aspx