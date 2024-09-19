'From the Heart of Home' is a compilation of classic recipes handed down through generations and recalled by the residents who live in the Foxhunters Care Community in Iberist Road, Llanfoist.

The book has been produced by Dormy Care Communities, which owns Foxhunters and three other homes in Dorset, Hampshire and Herefordshire. Recipes from the other homes are also included in the coffee table-style book.

Residents at Foxhunters whose recipes are included in the book, with Home Director Leah Mort, top right (Image: Submitted) From food enjoyed while living and working abroad, to how to make dishes from specific regions of the UK and quirky desserts from the 1970s, the book includes residents' favourite home-cooked meals and anecdotes or stories about them.

There is also a selection of life stories of some of the Foxhunters residents, including former schoolteacher Lilian Jones who talks about her life and recalls her mum’s recipe for faggots and how she used to post some to her in a shoebox while she was studying at university.

Lilian said: “I always had lots of people queuing up wanting to share them with me because they knew how good they were.

“We would eat them while we looked out to sea as the waves came in. They are lovely memories and it’s so nice that I have been able to share them with others through the book.”

All of the recipes were painstakingly recreated by Dormy Care Communities executive chef James Thomas and the head chefs who work in the four homes.

Staff also contributed recipes which had been handed down to them.

James Thomas said: “Recipe books seem to be superfluous these days because you can Google pretty much anything to get the information you need, but this book has an entirely different purpose.

“Most of these recipes came from a time when there were no takeaways, no ready meals and the preparation of food was an expression of love, and there were stories behind the food people made.

“We wanted to capture these recipes and stories so they will never be forgotten and more importantly it will immortalise these wonderful people.”

The book is priced £15 each and anyone interested in purchasing a copy can do so by registering their interest via the Dormy Care Communities’ website.

A donation from all sales will be made to Age UK.