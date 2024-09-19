They are being asked to complete a short survey, open until Friday, September 20, as part of work to produce a new cultural strategy for the city.

The survey asks for views on the city’s current cultural offer, and how it can be developed in the future.

The results will help Newport City Council shape the strategy, which is being developed in partnership with the city’s cultural sector as well as other partners and stakeholders.

Newport’s creative industries sector is one of the fastest growing in Wales, with employment count in the sector increasing 125 per cent between 2015 and 2022.

It is estimated to account for around 5,500 jobs in the city and £400m gross value added per annum to Newport’s economy.

Councillor Emma Stowell-Corten, cabinet member for culture and communications, said: "We have a strong cultural sector in Newport, and I believe that our unique culture and heritage are key to our city’s regeneration and long-term economic growth.

“We’re very keen to hear from as many people as possible. Newport and south Wales has a broad, diverse population and a rich culture and packed calendar of events, and we want the survey to capture all voices so that we can use them to shape the strategy.

“If you love to see a show at the Dolman or Riverfront, if you love watching live music at Le Pub or the Corn Exchange, if you’re a fan of big events like Big Splash or Maindee Festival, or if you take part in free family craft sessions at the museum or in Friars Walk, then this strategy is for you, and we want to hear your thoughts.

“We also want to hear from people who don’t engage in any cultural activities in the city at the moment. We’d love to hear your views on what you think is missing from our cultural offer and why it’s important to you.

“When completed, this will be a strategy for the city and the people that live here. It will reflect the many talents and creative skills the city and those who live and work here have to offer while reflecting the many cultures that have contributed to making Newport the place it is today over the centuries.

“If you’re interested in helping shape what our future cultural offer looks like, please spare ten minutes of your time to let us know what you think!"