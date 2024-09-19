Mamhilad Park Estate, a 140-acre business park, is home to more than 150 businesses including Gwent Police, Aneurin Bevan Health Board and Quote Detective.

Dan Smith, managing director of M4 Property Consultants, said: “We are thrilled to be appointed as agents for Mamhilad Park Estate focusing on the office space and working in conjunction with JLL for warehouse and industrial space.

"The estate offers a flexible workspace solution as well as more than a million square feet of industrial and warehouse space."

Kate Openshaw, senior surveyor of JLL, said: “The team at Johnsey Estates works with occupiers to create tailored proposals that can offer flexibility and continue to work with them as their property needs change.

"It is factors like these which are driving the demand we are seeing for warehouse and industrial space at Mamhilad Park Estate.”