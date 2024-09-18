Guy Watson, of Royal Buildings, Stanwell Road, Penarth, was sentenced on September 18 at Cardiff Crown Court to eight years in prison after raping his "friend" after a night out in Barry.

The 33-year-old was convicted after a week-long trial of seven counts of sexual assault, with two being counts of penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Footage taken inside Watson’s bedroom also showed him rape his unconscious friend by performing oral sex, touch his penis, and then snort cocaine off his penis.

“The offences involved you taking another man’s penis and putting it in your mouth when he was obviously unconscious through at the very least sleep” said Judge Mills Esq.

“You were also touching his penis to different degrees in the same circumstances.

“The victim was snoring, blatantly in a deep sleep and by my submission, you were taking extra pleasure in the fact that he was unconscious.

“There was also extra pleasure taken by yourself through the knowledge that you were filming it, as you are frequently seen in the footage to look at the mobile phone.

“Perhaps by knowing that you would be able to watch it later or even show it to him.”

On the evening of the offences, Watson and the victim were out drinking together at the Wetherspoons in Barry.

They both ended up back at Watson’s flat where they continued drinking and listening to music. It was here that the victim’s memory goes hazy.

The jury were commended by the judge for their fairness, “despite having to watch Watson snort powdered drugs off of the victim’s scrotum using a metal straw.”

Watson’s defence asked the judge to consider in his sentencing that Watson has “certain issues which are yet to be identified and addressed.”

Though the judge had no sympathy for Watson, who had purposefully tried to de-rail proceedings on three occasions, in various “disingenuous and manipulative ways.”

“You have shown no remorse and put the victim through coming to court not once, but twice.”

Considering Watson’s previous convictions of battery from 2017, impersonating a police officer in 2022, as well as various driving offences, the judge sentenced Guy Watson to 8 years imprisonment.

He was also given a 10-year restraining order and registered as a sex offender.

“You took away his right to choose and caused the victim significant psychological harm,” said the judge when sentencing.

“He was your friend.”

Investigating officer DC Christopher Day of South Wales Police, said: “This incident has had a profound effect on the victim’s mental health, his employment, and his relationships.

“We hope today’s sentencing gives the victim some comfort as he continues to rebuild his life and put this trauma behind him.

“South Wales Police takes all reports of sexual violence extremely seriously and it is never too late to report a crime.

“We would encourage any victims; no matter how long ago the offence happened, to come forward.

“Reporting rape, sexual assault or another sexual crime like indecent exposure can be daunting.

“We're here to support you whether you're ready to report it to us or if you'd prefer to talk to someone else. Please visit our website for more information on support available.”