The Beatles performed at Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, on June 22, 1963.

Those lucky enough to attend might remember John Lennon arriving via helicopter and landing on Abergavenny Town's Pen-y-pound football ground, just in time for the performance.

The soon-to-be world renowned rockstars played a 20-minute set at the Town Hall before they attended a civic reception by the then mayor of Abergavenny, Jack Thurston.

One fan who was lucky enough to see The Beatles play live in Abergavenny was Carol Paton who shared her memories of the night with the South Wales Argus in 2013 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Mrs Paton, of Mardy, recalled: “I was 17 at the time and remember my mother going to the Abergavenny Thursdays’ football ground to see John Lennon arrive by helicopter.

“I was really excited to be going to the concert with my friends to see them, but Paul McCartney was my favourite. I had their records but never imagined I would see them or that they would come to Abergavenny.”

The Beatles, supported by local group The Fabulous Fortunes, took to the stage at 10.30pm, 45 minutes after the time they had promised, and performed in front of 600 fans.

Grandmother-of-six Mrs Paton said: “In those days, they could take the seating away from the theatre floor and so we could stand at the front.

“There was a lot of screaming from the audience, but you could see and hear them playing. The atmosphere was electric.

“They weren’t really famous at the time, so we were lucky enough to see them at their only concert in Wales early in their career.”

The poster for this one-in-a-life-time experience is being sold through an online auction consisting solely of Beatles related memorabilia.

It starts on the 27th September and lasts for ten days and the poster has an estimated value of between £10,000 and £15,000.

The poster is described as follows: “An original concert poster advertising a performance by The Beatles at The Town Hall Ballroom, Abergavenny.

“The concert took place on 22nd June 1963, they were supported by local band The Fabulous Fortunes.

“The poster also advertises other events that took place at the ballroom in May and June.

“This was to be The Beatles only performance in Abergavenny. They were booked by local promoter Eddie Tattersall who had agreed a fee of £250 with Brian Epstein.

“The concert was advertised as 7.30pm to 11.45pm but The Beatles were late taking the stage because of John Lennon’s appearance on Juke Box Jury earlier in the day.

“The show had been recorded at London’s BBC studios, however, filming only ended at 9.15pm.

“Following this John was driven to Battersea Helipad from where he took a chartered helicopter flight to Wales.

“He landed at Abergavenny’s Pen-y-pound football ground at 9.50pm, and was driven straight to the Town Hall.

“The rest of The Beatles had arrived earlier in the day and had been invited to a civic reception given by the Mayor and Mayoress, of Abergavenny, Councillor and Mrs J.F. Thurston.

“After the concert all four Beatles signed autographs which were sold to fans for threepence each, with proceeds going to the local branch of the Freedom from Hunger Campaign.

“The poster measures 51cm x 75cm (20 inches x 29.5 inches). It has been folded leaving horizontal and vertical crease lines.

“There are some tears to the fold lines on the right edge and the centre which have been repaired with tape. The largest of these measures 5cm (2 inches). There are pin holes in all four corners. The condition is very good.”