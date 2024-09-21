Richard Clark, who is the Labour councillor for Croesyceiliog, put forward plans to add a two story extension to his home in Danygraig where houses can sell for more than £300,000.

The side extension will replace an existing single storey extension to the two-storey property in the cul-de-sac and will be 3.3 metres wide, 7.9m long with a seven metre pitched roof set below the the existing ridge of the main house. External walls will be completed in render and the roof covered in tiles to match the existing house.

The council’s head of planning Huw Roberts told members of the council’s planning committee: “The design is perfectly acceptable and in line with our planning policies.”

The private, householder application had to be put before the planning committee, rather than being decided by planning officers, as it was made by an elected member of the council.

The committee was told there had been no objections from neighbours and the extension wouldn’t be overbearing or cause any loss of light and was recommended for approval.

Plans show the extension will accommodate a utility room, toilet and a porch on the ground floor with a bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe on the first floor.

An additional parking space, within the grounds of the house, will also be provided which doesn’t require planning permission.