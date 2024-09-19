Volunteers and community groups in Monmouthshire are being offered free training opportunities.
The scheme is called BE Community, a shared prosperity fund project and part of the Monmouthshire County Council community development team.
BE Community's aim is to empower volunteers from the area by offering training courses which cover various aspects of volunteering and community group management.
In addition to traditional training, it provides accessible online learning modules, bespoke packages and networking opportunities.
BE Community is collaborating with ProMo Cymru to enhance digital skills among community groups and volunteers with a series of training sessions including digital communication and content creation.
This training is offered for free to volunteers and community groups within Monmouthshire.
For more information email BECommunity@monmouthshire.gov.uk.
For more information, or to register for training, visit the council's website and search for community leadership programme.
