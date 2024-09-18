Charity Action for Children closed the Tafarn Newydd play service it provided in July this year after an unsuccessful re-tendering process.

The service had been commissioned by Torfaen Borough Council but it had a maximum contract value of £195,000 and the bid from the charity to continue to run the service exceeded that by more than £50,000.

Torfaen’s director for children and family services, Jason O’Brien, told the full council’s September meeting when it was realised, in May, Action for Children would no longer be able to provide the service the council developed “alternative provision”.

He said a “significant number of children” supported by Tafarn Newydd, which was based at the TOGS building in New Inn, were already known to the council’s play service, its early years provision and social care and by working across the services the council has developed an alternative community service.

He said the intention is, over time, the service offered in various locations will meet individual needs to a greater level.

A petition, calling for the council to keep the Tafarn Newydd service, that was hosted on the council’s website from May 29 until July 10 was supported by 311 signatures.

At the council’s July meeting it was agreed a response should be provided to Karly Smith, who had started the petition.

Councillors acknowledged the “unavoidable cessation of services of Tafarn Newydd via Action for Children” and that an alternative has been put in place and a letter setting out the position will be sent to Ms Smith.