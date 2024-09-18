The poll will be put up on a gravel area, often used for parking large vehicles and machinery, at the northern edge of the Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate in Blaenavon.

Torfaen Borough Council’s planning committee granted approval for the prior notification of development application submitted by telecommunications firm Cornerstone.

Planning officer Mia McAndrew told the committee it is a “sensitive site” surrounded by trees and as Blaenavon is designated as a World Heritage Site.

She said the mast, with six antennas and a dish, will be about seven metres taller than the trees but the visual impact on the heritage site is considered acceptable and is within an industrial area and there would be protection for the trees during construction and none will be removed.

The application also covers four power cabinets and a fence, which will be on a grass bank.

Upper Cwmbran Labour member Steve Evans asked what impact the development would have on biodiversity but Ms McAndrew said the mast will be on the gravel area and the council’s ecology officer had no concerns.

In response to a question from Blaenavon independent member, Janet Jones, the planning officer said no comments had been received from neighbouring businesses or the public.