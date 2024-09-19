The former Wales and British and Irish Lions player has pledged his support for the charity and four of its medics who will be participating in Ironman Wales.

The medics, Mike Palmer, Ruby Thomas, Simon Cartwright, and Caroline Arter, will swap their flight suits for tri-suits as they tackle the challenging long-distance triathlon.

The event comprises a 2.4-mile sea swim, a 112-mile hilly bike course, and a marathon through the streets of Tenby.

Mr Williams' new sportswear brand, AGILIS, has provided the medics with Wales Air Ambulance branded tri-suits free of charge.

The partnership between AGILIS and the charity will see the sportswear brand supporting the Wales Air Ambulance at future events by providing discounted sportswear.

Mr Williams said: "I am very proud to say that myself and AGILIS will be working in partnership with Wales Air Ambulance.

"Obviously, it’s a fantastic charity and cause, we’ve all seen the great work that they have done, how amazing they are and the difference they make to a lot of people’s lives, so I am very proud to be associated with them on this adventure."

Since retiring from professional rugby, Mr Williams has developed a passion for endurance sports.

He will show his support for the lifesaving charity by wearing one of the Wales Air Ambulance tri-suits.

He continued: "I can’t wait to get out there with all the great fantastic people.

"I’ve met the crew taking part on Sunday, there are some real good triathletes there.

"I’m looking forward to seeing them do their business on the Ironman course and what’s exciting is that I’m going to be running and cycling in the Wales Air Ambulance colours, red and green. I've got the Welsh colours back on!

"It will be a very tough day, but I’m very proud."

AGILIS has also donated hoodies for the medics to wear on the day of the triathlon.

Mr Williams will meet up with the medics on Saturday, prior to the triathlon.

Mike Palmer, a critical care practitioner onboard Wales Air Ambulance, said: "Shane Williams is not just a legend of rugby, but also of triathlon.

"It means so much to me and my colleagues to have the support and mentorship of someone who has pushed his body to the limits numerous times on one of the toughest Ironman courses in the world."

The charity needs to raise £11.2 million annually to keep its helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road.

Laura Slate, communications and engagement manager for Wales Air Ambulance, said: "Every day, our crews deliver advanced medical care to people across Wales, and alongside the 12-hour shifts, Caz, Mike, Simon and Ruby have been training for this massive challenge and raising money for our charity.

"We are absolutely delighted to be working with AGILIS and Shane and are incredibly grateful for the donation of tri-suits for the critical care practitioners.

"The company and the Welsh rugby great have already shown their dedication to our cause, and I offer my heartfelt thanks to all those who have been involved in creating this partnership.

"We are a proud Welsh charity, and Shane is a proud Welshman - it’s a perfect match, and we’re excited to see how the partnership will grow."

Supporters can show their support for the Wales Air Ambulance Ironman team by donating to their JustGiving page.