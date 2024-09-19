The 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of the global stage sensation Miss Saigon, featuring appearances by the original cast including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga, will be heading to Vue on September 24.

This acclaimed musical tells the epic love story of a young bar girl, orphaned by war, who falls in love with an American – but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

Matthew Bourne’s magical dance production of Edward Scissorhands, which has carved a place in the hearts of audiences worldwide since its premiere nearly 20 years ago, arrives from September 25.

It is based on the classic Tim Burton movie, telling the bittersweet story of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world.

From September 30 there is the chance to see Shakespeare’s Globe's critically acclaimed production of Othello which gives a modern spin on the classic.

Next month, on October 25, there is the chance to see Little Red Riding Hood in a whole new light - with lots of twists, turns and new music in The Royal Opera's production of Wolf Witch Giant Fairy.

Charlie McLeod, general manager at Vue Cwmbran, said: “We’ve got a fantastic line-up of event cinema coming to Vue this month, arriving directly from the best theatres in the UK. Whether it’s a brand-new show or the re-telling of a classic, there’s something for all tastes. So, sit back and relax as you enjoy the best theatre from the luxury of your local Vue.”

For more information or to book tickets, go to the Vue website.